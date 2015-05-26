British Cities Act To Protect Ducks With Their Own Lanes

RENEE MONTAGNE, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Renee Montagne. Now that we're used to bike lanes, how about duck lanes? What do you think? In London, Manchester and other British cities, those strolling and biking along urban canals have to make way for ducks. White lines mark the new lanes with sprayed-on silhouettes of ducks. That should protect the waddling creatures from being hit by bikes, as long as - and this is hardly a sure thing - the ducks stick to their lanes. It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.