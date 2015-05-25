Bringing The World Home To You

Under Pressure In Europe, Amazon Changes Tax Strategy

Published May 25, 2015 at 1:35 PM EDT

Amazon is no longer routing its European sales through the low-tax country of Luxembourg, in an effort to cut costs. Instead the American company will pay taxes in individual European countries.

The move comes amid numerous EU investigations into how companies, including Amazon, pay their taxes on the continent.

As Al Jazeera’s Ali Velshi tells Here & Now’s Lisa Mullins, it could significantly increase Amazon’s tax bill.

