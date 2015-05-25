Under Pressure In Europe, Amazon Changes Tax Strategy

Amazon is no longer routing its European sales through the low-tax country of Luxembourg, in an effort to cut costs. Instead the American company will pay taxes in individual European countries.

The move comes amid numerous EU investigations into how companies, including Amazon, pay their taxes on the continent.

As Al Jazeera’s Ali Velshi tells Here & Now’s Lisa Mullins, it could significantly increase Amazon’s tax bill.

Guest

Ali Velshi, host of Real Money on Al Jazeera America. He tweets @AliVelshi.

