Can Boston Lose Its 2024 Olympic Bid?

Many U.S. cities tried out for the 2024 Summer Olympic bid, but in January the U.S. Olympic Committee selected Boston.

There has been tough opposition from citizens in the city who don’t agree with the local committee’s plans, but Monday at a Boston City Council meeting Angela Ruggiero, a USOC and IOC member said, “There’s no guarantee that Boston will be the city in September.”

Curt Nickischis reporter for WBUR in Boston. He was at Monday’s meeting and talks to Here & Now’s Robin Young about residents’ reaction to the Boston Olympic bid.

Guest

Curt Nickisch, business and technology reporter for WBUR. He tweets @CurtNickisch.

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.