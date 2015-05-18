Bringing The World Home To You

Romney, Putin In Action Over The Weekend

Published May 18, 2015 at 6:15 AM EDT

STEVE INSKEEP, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Steve Inskeep. The old saying holds that politics ain't beanbag. Apparently, politics is boxing and hockey. Former presidential candidate Mitt Romney went two rounds against Evander Holyfield. It was a charity match and nobody landed heavy blows. Also last weekend, Russian President Vladimir Putin went into the rink. It was a hockey game showcasing retired Russian pros. Putin scored eight goals. Would you like to be the Russian who blocked his shot? You're listening to MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.

