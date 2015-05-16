Bringing The World Home To You

Prediction

Published May 16, 2015 at 9:10 AM EDT

PETER SAGAL, HOST:

Now, panel, who will win the last season of "American Idol"? Luke Burbank.

LUKE BURBANK: Tony Robins singing a duet with his close friend Bill Clinton covering "Who's That Girl?"

SAGAL: Gabe Liedman.

GABE LIEDMAN: I say give it to Paula Abdul. It'll be like that movie "Rudy."

(LAUGHTER)

SAGAL: And Paula Poundstone.

PAULA POUNDSTONE: Neil Diamond.

(LAUGHTER)

SAGAL: Neil diamond?

BILL KURTIS, BYLINE: Well, if it happens, we're going to ask you about it on WAIT WAIT ...DON'T TELL ME.

SAGAL: Thank you, Bill Kurtis. Thanks also to Luke Burbank, Gabe Liedman and Paula Poundstone. Thanks to all of you for listening. I'm Peter Sagal. We'll see you next week.

(APPLAUSE)

SAGAL: This is NPR. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.

