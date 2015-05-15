Workshop On How To Work With Female City Councilors Sparks Controversy

The City of Austin recently welcomed its first majority female city council, but what’s grabbing headlines is a recent workshop to train city staff on how to deal with the shift to a female-centered environment.

One of the speakers, Jonathan K. Allen – who has since been fired from his role as city manager of Lauderdale Lakes, Fla. for unrelated reasons – warned the group to expect more questions, and that women aren’t as interested in financial arguments.

Ann Kitchen, an Austin city council member, speaks to Here & Now’s Robin Young about the workshop and the goals of her council.

Watch a short version of the workshop: Watch the full workshop:

Ann Kitchen, Austin city council member. She tweets @AnnKitchenATX.

