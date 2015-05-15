Bringing The World Home To You

Workshop On How To Work With Female City Councilors Sparks Controversy

Published May 15, 2015 at 1:40 PM EDT
The sun sets on the Austin skyline and Congress Street Bridge. (Stuart Seeger/Flickr Creative Commons)
The City of Austin recently welcomed its first majority female city council, but what’s grabbing headlines is a recent workshop to train city staff on how to deal with the shift to a female-centered environment.

One of the speakers, Jonathan K. Allen – who has since been fired from his role as city manager of Lauderdale Lakes, Fla. for unrelated reasons – warned the group to expect more questions, and that women aren’t as interested in financial arguments.

Ann Kitchen, an Austin city council member, speaks to Here & Now’s Robin Young about the workshop and the goals of her council.

Watch a short version of the workshop: Watch the full workshop:

