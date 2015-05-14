A First: City Council In Austin, Texas, Has A Majority Of Women

STEVE INSKEEP, HOST:

Good morning, I'm Steve Inskeep. Austin, Texas is adjusting to a new world. For the first time, the city council has a majority of women. So the city manager arranged training for city employees to learn to deal with women. Experts offered advice, like women ask a lot of questions and don't want to deal with numbers. The Austin American-Statesman quotes an academic who called this benevolent sexism. Here's some advice for dealing with women, don't assume they think differently.