Dog Sniffs Out Illegally Caught Fish

Published May 13, 2015 at 7:21 AM EDT

RENEE MONTAGNE, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Renee Montagne. Dog's man's best friend unless that man is a fisherman. Police from Connecticut's Department of Energy and Environmental Protection spotted a couple of guys along a river in Milford and stopped to make sure they weren't up to anything fishy. Nope, they said, haven't caught anything. Enter Saydee, a fish-sniffing Labrador retriever who detected two undersized striped bass hidden under a rock. It was the dog's first catch and the men were cited and released. It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.

Morning Edition