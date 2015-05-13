Dog Sniffs Out Illegally Caught Fish

RENEE MONTAGNE, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Renee Montagne. Dog's man's best friend unless that man is a fisherman. Police from Connecticut's Department of Energy and Environmental Protection spotted a couple of guys along a river in Milford and stopped to make sure they weren't up to anything fishy. Nope, they said, haven't caught anything. Enter Saydee, a fish-sniffing Labrador retriever who detected two undersized striped bass hidden under a rock. It was the dog's first catch and the men were cited and released.