Senior Stickball League Brings Retirees Back To Boyhood

At Village Park in Wellington, Florida, there’s a group of retirees who get together every week to relive their youth.

A dozen men are lined up in three rows in a parking lot. On one end, a 3-foot fence marks the end of the outfield. About 200 feet in the opposite direction, a square drawn in chalk marks home plate.

Every few seconds, a yellow rubber ball is launched up into the air, and the men laugh and joke as they call out for it. This is the Palm Beach Senior Stickball League.

From the Here & Now Contributors Network, Luis Hernandez reports.

Reporter

Luis Hernandez, morning anchor and reporter for WLRN in Miami. He tweets @RadioLFH.

