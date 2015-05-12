Bringing The World Home To You

© 2021 WUNC North Carolina Public Radio
120 Friday Center Dr
Chapel Hill, NC 27517
919.445.9150 | 800.962.9862
91.5 Chapel Hill 88.9 Manteo 90.9 Rocky Mount 91.1 Welcome 91.9 Fayetteville 90.5 Buxton
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Banner Pledge Drive Blue Sea to Mountains Donate 1760x164

Senior Stickball League Brings Retirees Back To Boyhood

Published May 12, 2015 at 1:33 PM EDT
Palm Beach Stickball League All Star Game at Village Park. (Luis Hernandez / WLRN)
Palm Beach Stickball League All Star Game at Village Park. (Luis Hernandez / WLRN)

At Village Park in Wellington, Florida, there’s a group of retirees who get together every week to relive their youth.

A dozen men are lined up in three rows in a parking lot. On one end, a 3-foot fence marks the end of the outfield. About 200 feet in the opposite direction, a square drawn in chalk marks home plate.

Every few seconds, a yellow rubber ball is launched up into the air, and the men laugh and joke as they call out for it. This is the Palm Beach Senior Stickball League.

From the Here & Now Contributors Network, Luis Hernandez reports.

Reporter

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.