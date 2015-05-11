Bringing The World Home To You

Pepper Spray Thwarts Robbery Attempt

Published May 11, 2015 at 7:30 AM EDT

STEVE INSKEEP, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Steve Inskeep with a safety reminder - when you carry a weapon, the people affected may include you. A West Virginia man tried to rob a pharmacy. He was wearing a camouflage uniform and a paintball mask. He brought along a can of pepper spray to immobilize the staff, and he sprayed a cloud of it and was overcome by it himself. The suspect staggered out of the store and into the hands of police, who took him into custody after he caught his breath. It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.

Morning Edition