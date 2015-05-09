Fresh Air Weekend: Inside 'Mad Men'; British Pulp Fiction; Youth Sports

Fresh Air Weekendhighlights some of the best interviews and reviews from past weeks, and new program elements specially paced for weekends. Our weekend show emphasizes interviews with writers, filmmakers, actors and musicians, and often includes excerpts from live in-studio concerts. This week:

'Mad Men' Creator On Don Draper's Losses And The End Of The Road: With just two episodes to go until the AMC series wraps for good, showrunner Matthew Weiner talks about the state of his main character's career and family life — and what the show is all about.

Gangsters, Goons And 'Grievous Bodily Harm' In Ted Lewis' London:Soho Press recently reissued the late British crime writer's final novel. Critic John Powers says Lewis' GBH is a pulp-fiction triumph worthy of Jim Thompson or James Ellroy.

Silence On The Sidelines: An MLB Insider's 'Manifesto' On Youth Sports:Baseball's Mike Matheny speaks with Fresh Air's Dave Davies about his playing career, managing in the big leagues and the pressures of youth sports. Matheny is the author of The Matheny Manifesto.

