Bringing The World Home To You

© 2021 WUNC North Carolina Public Radio
120 Friday Center Dr
Chapel Hill, NC 27517
919.445.9150 | 800.962.9862
91.5 Chapel Hill 88.9 Manteo 90.9 Rocky Mount 91.1 Welcome 91.9 Fayetteville 90.5 Buxton
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Banner Pledge Drive Blue Sea to Mountains Donate 1760x164

First Responders To Kansas Crash Included Cowboys

Published May 7, 2015 at 6:27 AM EDT

STEVE INSKEEP, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Steve Inskeep. Some jobs never entirely go out of style. There's less need for cowboys than there used to be since cattle drives don't happen as often. Cattle are moved by truck and train. But when a semitrailer rolled over near Wichita, old-school intervention was required. Dozens of cattle escaped the crash and roamed the highway. Fortunately, it's Kansas. First responders included cowboys, who rounded up the animals into another truck. You're listening to MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.

Tags

Morning Edition