Let's Have Dinner And Talk About Death

Published May 6, 2015 at 1:52 PM EDT
A San Francisco dinner party. From left to right: Tim Ferriss, Laura Deming, Luke Nosek, Eric Weinstein, Mason Hartman, and Max Hodak. (Lesley McClurg/Capital Public Radio)
The last time you went to a dinner party, you probably didn’t talk about death, but that’s the focus of conversation at a growing number of tables. It’s part of an international movement called “Death Over Dinner.” The goal is talk about important questions before it’s too late. In San Francisco, Lesley McClurg of Capital Public Radio joined a recent gathering of guests with ties to Silicon Valley.


