Despite Being Stabbed, Pizza Deliverer Follows Through On Order

Published May 6, 2015 at 7:59 AM EDT

STEVE INSKEEP, HOST:

Good morning, I'm Steve Inskeep. In 1912, Theodore Roosevelt was about to give a speech when a man shot him. Roosevelt gave the speech anyway. Louisville's Josh Lewis was just as determined. Someone at the hospital ordered pizza, and Mr. Lewis got the delivery order. Someone carjacked, robbed and stabbed him. He ended up in the hospital, but the Louisville Courier-Journal reports that while being treated, he called the pizzeria for a fresh delivery, finishing the job he started. It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.

Tags

Morning Edition