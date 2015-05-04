Bringing The World Home To You

Damaged Art Memorializes Violent Vietnam Era

Published May 4, 2015 at 1:45 PM EDT

Today is the 45th anniversary of the killing of four students by National Guard troops on the campus of Kent State University in Ohio during a rally to protest U.S. involvement in the Vietnam War.

The cultural divisions of those times have been examined in numerous books and documentaries, but sometimes history leaves its mark in other ways.

At the Cleveland Museum of Art, two public installations serve as unsettling reminders of a violent era. From the Here & Now Contributors Network, David C. Barnett of WCPN reports.

Reporter

  • David C. Barnett, reporter for WCPN in Cleveland. He tweets @DCBstream.

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

Don Drumm stands outside his Akron studio in 2015. (ideastream)
Don Drumm stands outside his Akron studio in 2015. (ideastream)
Rodin's 'The Thinker', at CMA was damaged by a bomb in March 1970. (ideastream)
Rodin's 'The Thinker', at CMA was damaged by a bomb in March 1970. (ideastream)