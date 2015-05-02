Grade-Skippers: Where Are They Now?

Entering kindergarten early or skipping a grade later on can be great for a lot of reasons. A bored but highly gifted student will be challenged appropriately, may graduate early and could reach other milestones in life faster.

But on the flip side, jumping ahead also means being the youngest in your class. Many people worry it could create problems socially and emotionally.

Our story last week on this issue of acceleration got a lot of reaction — we heard from so many of you and your experiences with either skipping a grade or starting kindergarten early. Here are a few of them:

The Good

First, let's start with those who had positive things to say.

@SDrummondNPR @nprnews @npr_ed @Oh_When_ Skipped 1st grade. Was 1 of top kids in my HS class & I wouldn't have met my wife if I hadn't. — Lucas Alexander (@lucas_is) April 30, 2015

@DNLee5 @SDrummondNPR @npr_ed @Oh_When_ started early in UK, mvd to Canada, was youngest throughout. Felt like I always had to work harder. — Sana A. Malik (@sanamatic) April 30, 2015

@SDrummondNPR @nprnews @npr_ed @Oh_When_ Started early Felt confident about learning, never felt defeated if I struggled, felt ahead — Adrienne (@andyrenee) April 30, 2015

The Bad

But not everyone felt like jumping ahead was the right choice.

@SDrummondNPR @npr_ed @Oh_When_ I skipped 2 grades. It was MISERABLE starting college @ 16. Too young to do anything w my "adult" friends. — amanda faber (@amandaefaber) April 30, 2015

The Surprising



There were some perspectives that we hadn't considered.

@npr_ed @Oh_When_ I started kindergarten early. It never mattered until reunion time when I'm a year younger than everyone :) — Nicole Snider (@nicolesnider73) April 30, 2015

@SDrummondNPR @npr_ed @Oh_When_ yes, in fact:Kndergrtn. September Baby, Alabama cut off in August. So my parents lied & placed me in 1st gr — Kesha Lee (@NamasteX) April 30, 2015

@SDrummondNPR @nprnews @npr_ed @Oh_When_ Ping ponged. Skipped K, tested out of 6th early, traveled abroad, coulda skipped 7th=well-rounded? — Maria Gutierrez (@Perublossom) April 30, 2015