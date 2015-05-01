Bringing The World Home To You

Mayor Of Turkish Capital Replaces Giant Robot Statue With T-Rex

Published May 1, 2015 at 7:14 AM EDT

RENEE MONTAGNE, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Renee Montagne. When the mayor of Turkey's capital, Ankara, installed a giant "Transformers" robot statue a month ago, locals thought it was an April Fools' joke. But no, said the mayor. He put it there to promote a new amusement park. Turkey's Chamber of Architects wasn't amused. They sued the mayor for wasting taxpayer money on the kitschy statue. So the mayor took the robot down and this week installed a new statue - a 10-foot tall T-Rex. It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.

Morning Edition