Grooveshark Shuts Down After Battle With Music Industry

The free music streaming service Grooveshark has closed down its service after a six-year legal battle with the music industry.

The closure of the service, owned by Escape Media, is part of a settlement with Universal Music Group, Sony Music and Warner Music Group, in which the company issued a formal apology in lieu of paying damages to the labels.

Mike Regan of Bloomberg News tells Here & Now’s Peter O’Dowd about the problem with Grooveshark, and where record labels stand on services like Spotify and YouTube that stream music for free.

Guest

Mike Regan, editor for Bloomberg News. He tweets @Reganonymous.

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.