Grooveshark Shuts Down After Battle With Music Industry

Published May 1, 2015 at 1:33 PM EDT
(danilobe/Flickr)
(danilobe/Flickr)

The free music streaming service Grooveshark has closed down its service after a six-year legal battle with the music industry.

The closure of the service, owned by Escape Media, is part of a settlement with Universal Music Group, Sony Music and Warner Music Group, in which the company issued a formal apology in lieu of paying damages to the labels.

Mike Regan of Bloomberg News tells Here & Now’s Peter O’Dowd about the problem with Grooveshark, and where record labels stand on services like Spotify and YouTube that stream music for free.

