Bringing The World Home To You

© 2021 WUNC North Carolina Public Radio
120 Friday Center Dr
Chapel Hill, NC 27517
919.445.9150 | 800.962.9862
91.5 Chapel Hill 88.9 Manteo 90.9 Rocky Mount 91.1 Welcome 91.9 Fayetteville 90.5 Buxton
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Banner Pledge Drive Blue Sea to Mountains Donate 1760x164

A Short History Of The Public Radio Tote Bag

Published April 29, 2015 at 1:52 PM EDT
(NPR.org)
(NPR.org)

Adrienne LaFrance speaks with Here & Now’s Robin Young about the history of the public radio tote bag, and why it’s become so identified with NPR and fundraising.

While tote bags may be the most associated with public radio fundraising, NPR does have an array of merchandise people can get for their support.

Other news organizations, including The New York Times and The Wall Street Journal, also offer merchandise to raise money, and to give readers opportunities to identify with their products.

  • Read Adrienne LaFrance’s story, “How NPR Tote Bags Became a Thing”

    • Guest

  • Adrienne LaFrance, senior editor at The Atlantic. She tweets @AdrienneLaF.

    • Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.