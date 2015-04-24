Bringing The World Home To You

© 2021 WUNC North Carolina Public Radio
120 Friday Center Dr
Chapel Hill, NC 27517
919.445.9150 | 800.962.9862
91.5 Chapel Hill 88.9 Manteo 90.9 Rocky Mount 91.1 Welcome 91.9 Fayetteville 90.5 Buxton
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Banner Pledge Drive Blue Sea to Mountains Donate 1760x164

Lost Siblings Find Each Other On Dating App

Published April 24, 2015 at 7:17 AM EDT

DAVID GREENE, HOST:

Good morning. I'm David Greene. Erik de Vries and Josephine Egberts were two single people in the Netherlands. They met on the dating app Tinder, and things got off to a good start. They flirted a little online and found a lot in common. Both had parents who split in a divorce. Both had a sibling they hadn't seen in years because of that divorce. And both soon realized they had found their long-lost sibling - each other. No dates for these two. But they did get to take their first family portrait in 15 years. You're listening to MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.

Tags

Morning Edition