Social Media Buzz: From Senate Cook To Jamaican Dance Halls

Mike Barry of The Guardian joins Here & Now’s Robin Young to look at how the news is reverberating on social media. The stories include:

An opinion piece from a U.S. Senate cook who says he needs food stamps in addition to working 70 hours a week to get food on the table for his five kids.

The mysterious resignation of a number of town staff members when a new mayor took office.

A greeting President Obama gave when he visited Jamaica earlier this month, and how it has caught on in dance halls there.

Guest

Mike Barry, social media producer for the Guardian U.S. He tweets @MikeElliotBarry.

