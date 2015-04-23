Bringing The World Home To You

'Full House' Is Latest Old TV Hit To Be Revived

Published April 23, 2015 at 1:52 PM EDT
The '90s sitcom will return as "Fuller House" on Netflix. John Stamos will reprise his role, along with some – though not all – of his costars. (ABC)
If “Full House” was a major part of your childhood, you might get a kick out of this. Netflix announced this week that it’s coming back – as “Fuller House.”

John Stamos – or Uncle Jesse – will produce the new series, and will also reprise his role, along with some of his old co-stars (though not all).

“Full House” is just the latest in a parade of old favorites that seem to be returning to television. There’s also “Arrested Development,” “The X-Files,” “Coach,” “Twin Peaks,” “Boy Meets World” (reimagined as “Girl Meets World”), “Bewitched” and the list goes on.

Here & Now’s Jeremy Hobson talks with NPR TV critic Eric Deggans about why so many old shows are being revived, and what it takes for them to be successful.

Guest

  • Eric Deggans, TV critic for NPR. He tweets @Deggans.

