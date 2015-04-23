Bringing The World Home To You

© 2021 WUNC North Carolina Public Radio
120 Friday Center Dr
Chapel Hill, NC 27517
919.445.9150 | 800.962.9862
91.5 Chapel Hill 88.9 Manteo 90.9 Rocky Mount 91.1 Welcome 91.9 Fayetteville 90.5 Buxton
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Banner Pledge Drive Blue Sea to Mountains Donate 1760x164

Dad's Drone Follows Daughter To School

Published April 23, 2015 at 7:24 AM EDT

DAVID GREENE, HOST:

Good morning, I'm David Greene. An 8-year-old girl in Tennessee really wanted to walk to school by herself. Katie told her dad, Chris, she didn't want him watching her. But dad had a trick up his sleeve - or rather, above his head. Chris Early used a drone to follow his daughter to school, to make sure she was safe and looking both ways before crossing the street. Katie told a Knoxville television station that she thought this was really cool. But others see a revolution in helicopter parenting. It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.

Tags

Morning Edition