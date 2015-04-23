Bringing The World Home To You

Colorado Man Shoots His Troubled Computer

Published April 23, 2015 at 7:06 AM EDT

STEVE INSKEEP, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Steve Inskeep with a story of an unrepentant offender. Lucas Hinch was having trouble with his Dell computer, so he did something. He took that computer into an alley in Colorado Springs, and he shot the Dell with a 9 mm pistol eight times.

DAVID GREENE, HOST:

What the Dell?

INSKEEP: Police gave Hinch a ticket for discharging a firearm, but he told the LA Times he has no regrets. The crime was premeditated, he says, and also glorious. It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.

