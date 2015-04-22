Bringing The World Home To You

Financial Stories In Court: Flash Trader And AIG

Published April 22, 2015 at 1:33 PM EDT
Traders shout orders in the S&P 500 futures pit at the CME Group in Chicago near the close of trading, Thursday, May 6, 2010. The stock market had one of its most turbulent days ever with the Dow Jones industrials plunging nearly 1,000 points in half an hour before recovering two-thirds of its losses. (Kiichiro Sato/AP)
Traders shout orders in the S&P 500 futures pit at the CME Group in Chicago near the close of trading, Thursday, May 6, 2010. The stock market had one of its most turbulent days ever with the Dow Jones industrials plunging nearly 1,000 points in half an hour before recovering two-thirds of its losses. (Kiichiro Sato/AP)

Navinder Sarao is making an initial court appearance in the U.K., after he was arrested yesterday by British authorities on U.S. charges that he helped cause what’s known as the “flash crash,” when the Dow Jones Industrial Average fell by 1,000 points on May 6, 2010.

CNN’s Maggie Lake joins Here & Now host Jeremy Hobson to take a look at this case, as well as the trial over the 2008 government bailout of American International Group, or AIG. Closing arguments are being delivered today.

