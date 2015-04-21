Bringing The World Home To You

Comedy Central Hit 'Inside Amy Schumer' Returns Tonight

Published April 21, 2015 at 1:52 PM EDT
Comedy Central's 'Inside Amy Schumer' returns tonight. (Inside Amy Schumer Facebook Page)
The season premier of “Inside Amy Schumer” airs on Comedy Central tonight. The sketch comedy series recently won a Peabody award, and was also just picked up for a fourth season.

The show’s star, comedian Amy Schumer, hosted the MTV Movie Awards on April 12, and will soon be starring in a Judd Apatow film, out this summer.

Here & Now’s Jeremy Hobson talks to NPR TV critic Eric Deggans about the show and its star.

  • Eric Deggans, TV critic for NPR. He tweets @Deggans.

