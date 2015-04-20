Bringing The World Home To You

© 2021 WUNC North Carolina Public Radio
120 Friday Center Dr
Chapel Hill, NC 27517
919.445.9150 | 800.962.9862
91.5 Chapel Hill 88.9 Manteo 90.9 Rocky Mount 91.1 Welcome 91.9 Fayetteville 90.5 Buxton
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Banner Pledge Drive Blue Sea to Mountains Donate 1760x164

Firefighters Rescue Parrots After Hearing Their Cries For Help

Published April 20, 2015 at 7:12 AM EDT

RENEE MONTAGNE, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Renee Montagne. Firefighters in Middleton, Idaho, heard cries from a burning house, cries they thought were people trapped inside. They found, instead, two parrots. As one firefighter told KBOI...

UNIDENTIFIED MAN: They were saying fire, fire; help, fire. So, yeah, it's a smart bird.

MONTAGNE: Firefighters saved them from the flames and gave them oxygen. Luckily for the parrots, they had been trained to tweet for help in an emergency. It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.

Tags

Morning Edition