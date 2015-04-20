Firefighters Rescue Parrots After Hearing Their Cries For Help

RENEE MONTAGNE, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Renee Montagne. Firefighters in Middleton, Idaho, heard cries from a burning house, cries they thought were people trapped inside. They found, instead, two parrots. As one firefighter told KBOI...

UNIDENTIFIED MAN: They were saying fire, fire; help, fire. So, yeah, it's a smart bird.

MONTAGNE: Firefighters saved them from the flames and gave them oxygen. Luckily for the parrots, they had been trained to tweet for help in an emergency.