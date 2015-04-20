Bringing The World Home To You

© 2021 WUNC North Carolina Public Radio
120 Friday Center Dr
Chapel Hill, NC 27517
919.445.9150 | 800.962.9862
91.5 Chapel Hill 88.9 Manteo 90.9 Rocky Mount 91.1 Welcome 91.9 Fayetteville 90.5 Buxton
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Banner Pledge Drive Blue Sea to Mountains Donate 1760x164

Australia's Kevin Rudd On U.S.-China Relations

Published April 20, 2015 at 1:40 PM EDT
President Obama smiles as a group of children wave flags and flowers during a welcome ceremony held by Chinese President Xi Jinping on Nov. 12, 2014. (Andy Wong/AP)
President Obama smiles as a group of children wave flags and flowers during a welcome ceremony held by Chinese President Xi Jinping on Nov. 12, 2014. (Andy Wong/AP)

Time magazine just released its list of the 100 most influential people in the world. One of the names on the list is China’s premier Xi Jinping.

That comes as no surprise to former Australian Prime Minister Kevin Rudd, who writes in Time that Xi looks like he’s on track to pass Chairman Mao as China’s most powerful leader.

But what about beyond China? What influence does Xi have on the global stage – especially with the United States?

Rudd, who is a senior fellow at the Belfer Center for Science and International Affairs at Harvard’s Kennedy School of Government, explores these questions and the U.S.-China relationship in a new report. He discusses his findings with Here & Now’s Lisa Mullins.

Guest

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.