Australia's Kevin Rudd On U.S.-China Relations

Time magazine just released its list of the 100 most influential people in the world. One of the names on the list is China’s premier Xi Jinping.

That comes as no surprise to former Australian Prime Minister Kevin Rudd, who writes in Time that Xi looks like he’s on track to pass Chairman Mao as China’s most powerful leader.

But what about beyond China? What influence does Xi have on the global stage – especially with the United States?

Rudd, who is a senior fellow at the Belfer Center for Science and International Affairs at Harvard’s Kennedy School of Government, explores these questions and the U.S.-China relationship in a new report. He discusses his findings with Here & Now’s Lisa Mullins.

Guest

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.