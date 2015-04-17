Obama Immigration Policy Up For Debate In Federal Court

In November, President Obama announced executive actions that would allow 5 million undocumented immigrants to stay in the country and obtain work permits. Not long after, a Texas judge ordered a freeze on those actions.

Today the Fifth Circuit U.S. Court of Appeals in New Orleans will be hearing arguments from federal lawyers and 26 states opposing Obama’s order on whether to lift the freeze and allow his policies to move forward, or to leave the immigration policies in limbo.

Here & Now’s Robin Young speaks with Josh Gerstein, senior investigative reporter for Politico, about today’s hearing.

Guest

Josh Gerstein, White House reporter for Politico. He tweets @joshgerstein.

