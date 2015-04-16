Study: Many Mothers Don't Wait Long Enough Between Pregnancies

The typical time between pregnancies for American mothers is 2.5 years, according to new research. Doctors say that is a healthy amount of time to wait. But a new study from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention finds that nearly a third of women space their births too close – fewer than 18 months between pregnancies.

The study found that “while there is no consensus on optimal IPI [interpregnancy interval], research has shown that short intervals (less than 18 months) and long intervals (60 months or more) were associated with higher risks of adverse health outcomes.”

Here & Now’s Jeremy Hobson speaks with Dr. Louis Muglia, director of the Cincinnati Children’s Center for Prevention of Preterm Birth about the effects of short interpregnancy intervals.

Guest

Louis Muglia, M.D., director of the Cincinnati Children’s Center for Prevention of Preterm Birth.

