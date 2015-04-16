Social Media Buzz: Clinton's Logo, Ricky Gervais' Giraffe Tweet, Cheryl's Birthday

Hillary Clinton’s presidential campaign has a new logo that’s causing buzz. British comedian Ricky Gervais set the Internet aflutter by tweeting a photo of hunter Rebecca Francis posing beside a dead giraffe. And Singapore T.V. host Kenneth Kong posted a logic problem on Facebook about finding Cheryl’s birthday, that has gone viral. Here & Now’s Robin Young looks at what’s trending with Slate editor-in-chief Julia Turner.

Hillary Bold. Because, America. You’re welcome. pic.twitter.com/Y2HRzM4tMn

— Rick Wolff (@RickWolff) April 13, 2015

What must’ve happened to you in your life to make you want to kill a beautiful animal & then lie next to it smiling? pic.twitter.com/DyYw1T5ck2 — Ricky Gervais (@rickygervais) April 13, 2015

Guest

Julia Turner, editor-in-chief of Slate. She tweets @juliaturner.

