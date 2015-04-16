Bringing The World Home To You

© 2021 WUNC North Carolina Public Radio
120 Friday Center Dr
Chapel Hill, NC 27517
919.445.9150 | 800.962.9862
91.5 Chapel Hill 88.9 Manteo 90.9 Rocky Mount 91.1 Welcome 91.9 Fayetteville 90.5 Buxton
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Banner Pledge Drive Blue Sea to Mountains Donate 1760x164

Social Media Buzz: Clinton's Logo, Ricky Gervais' Giraffe Tweet, Cheryl's Birthday

Published April 16, 2015 at 1:33 PM EDT
Hillary Clinton's new logo is a blue H with a red right-pointing arrow.
Hillary Clinton's new logo is a blue H with a red right-pointing arrow.

Hillary Clinton’s presidential campaign has a new logo that’s causing buzz. British comedian Ricky Gervais set the Internet aflutter by tweeting a photo of hunter Rebecca Francis posing beside a dead giraffe. And Singapore T.V. host Kenneth Kong posted a logic problem on Facebook about finding Cheryl’s birthday, that has gone viral. Here & Now’s Robin Young looks at what’s trending with Slate editor-in-chief Julia Turner.

Hillary Bold. Because, America. You’re welcome. pic.twitter.com/Y2HRzM4tMn

— Rick Wolff (@RickWolff) April 13, 2015

What must’ve happened to you in your life to make you want to kill a beautiful animal & then lie next to it smiling? pic.twitter.com/DyYw1T5ck2 — Ricky Gervais (@rickygervais) April 13, 2015

Guest

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.