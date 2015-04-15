Bringing The World Home To You

© 2021 WUNC North Carolina Public Radio
120 Friday Center Dr
Chapel Hill, NC 27517
919.445.9150 | 800.962.9862
91.5 Chapel Hill 88.9 Manteo 90.9 Rocky Mount 91.1 Welcome 91.9 Fayetteville 90.5 Buxton
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Banner Pledge Drive Blue Sea to Mountains Donate 1760x164

S.C. Teen's Promprosal Required An Airplane

Published April 15, 2015 at 7:15 AM EDT

STEVE INSKEEP, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Steve Inskeep. Noah Matthews asked one of life's big questions. He lives in Darlington, S.C., and he wanted to ask a girl to prom. A friend took Julianne White on a plane ride. She looked down on the field where Matthews had plowed in 450-foot letters a single word - prom? She did not demand a complete sentence from the guy. She said yes to the dance at West Florence High School this Saturday. It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.

Tags

Morning Edition