Bringing The World Home To You

© 2021 WUNC North Carolina Public Radio
120 Friday Center Dr
Chapel Hill, NC 27517
919.445.9150 | 800.962.9862
91.5 Chapel Hill 88.9 Manteo 90.9 Rocky Mount 91.1 Welcome 91.9 Fayetteville 90.5 Buxton
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Banner Pledge Drive Blue Sea to Mountains Donate 1760x164

Study: Majority Receiving Public Assistance Are Working Poor

Published April 13, 2015 at 1:52 PM EDT
Nelson Mejia, who began as a full time employee two weeks ago, works at the food court in a Target on August 5, 2011 in Miami, Florida. (Joe Raedle/Getty Images)
Nelson Mejia, who began as a full time employee two weeks ago, works at the food court in a Target on August 5, 2011 in Miami, Florida. (Joe Raedle/Getty Images)

A study out today finds nearly three-quarters of people who receive public assistance benefits from the government belong to a working family.

The report from University of California, Berkeley, says low-wage jobs have left federal and state governments holding the tab for higher medicaid, food stamp and child subsidy payouts. Researchers say the cost to taxpayers is now $153 billion a year.

Here & Now’s Jeremy Hobson speaks to Ken Jacobs, chair of the UC Berkeley Center for Labor Research and Education, about the recent study and what it means for federal aid and low-wage workers.

Guest

  • Ken Jacobs, chair of the UC Berkeley Center for Labor Research and Education.

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.