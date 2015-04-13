Bringing The World Home To You

Police In Rural Washington State Find Stolen Cabin

Published April 13, 2015 at 7:07 AM EDT

DAVID GREENE, HOST:

Good morning. I'm David Greene. The Hempels used to visit their cabin every few weeks. It's tucked away in the woods in Washington state in a spot that's quiet, life is simple, the perfect weekend getaway until someone got away with the Hempels' entire cabin. The family arrived to find the gate to the property broken. They thought maybe a thief had stolen something, just not the building. Police have now found the structure, so the Hempels' home away from home will soon hopefully be returned home. It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.

Morning Edition