Malcolm Gladwell Wrestles With David And Goliath Stories

Author Malcolm Gladwell is known for taking an alternate tack to conventional thinking, in books like “The Tipping Point” and “Outliers.”

In October 2013, Gladwell published “David and Goliath: Underdogs, Misfits, and the Art of Battling Giants,” in which he argued that many underdogs are not as disadvantaged – and Goliaths are not as favored – as they might appear at first glance.

At that time, Here & Now’s Jeremy Hobson spoke to Malcolm Gladwell. Today we revisit that conversation.

Malcolm Gladwell, journalist and author of “David and Goliath: Underdogs, Misfits, and the Art of Battling Giants.” He tweets @Gladwell.

