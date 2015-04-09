Bringing The World Home To You

© 2021 WUNC North Carolina Public Radio
120 Friday Center Dr
Chapel Hill, NC 27517
919.445.9150 | 800.962.9862
91.5 Chapel Hill 88.9 Manteo 90.9 Rocky Mount 91.1 Welcome 91.9 Fayetteville 90.5 Buxton
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Banner Pledge Drive Blue Sea to Mountains Donate 1760x164

It Could Have Been A Scene Out Of A Movie: Jet Clips Terminal

Published April 9, 2015 at 7:13 AM EDT

STEVE INSKEEP, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Steve Inskeep. Real life imitated "Airplane." In that movie, a man waves orange paddles directing a plane when someone asked directions. Of course, the man gives the directions with the paddles, leading the plane to crash into the terminal.

(SOUNDBITE OF FILM, "AIRPLANE")

UNIDENTIFIED MAN: (As character) Look out.

INSKEEP: Now, we don't think that's exactly what happened at Detroit Metro Airport, but a Delta jet really did back into the terminal. Nobody was hurt. It was more like giving the building a kiss. You're listening to MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.

Tags

Morning Edition