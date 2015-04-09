Bringing The World Home To You

7 Out Of 10 Americans Worried About Finances

Published April 9, 2015 at 1:33 PM EDT
(TradingAcademy.com/Flickr)

New surveys out this month suggest Americans still don't understand the value of saving. Millennials are not saving, primarily because of student debt and low wages.

But it's not just young people. The National Foundation for Credit Counseling released a survey showing seven in 10 Americans still say they are consistently worried about their finances.

There is evidence that Americans have gotten better at managing credit card debt, but bottom line, the survey finds people are not getting their finances in good order.

“Although 65 percent of Americans use a savings account, fewer than three in 10 use potentially higher-yielding investment vehicles such as a 401(k) or IRA,” the survey reports.

Guest

  • Marilyn Geewax, senior business editor for NPR. She tweets @geewaxnpr.

