Bringing The World Home To You

© 2021 WUNC North Carolina Public Radio
120 Friday Center Dr
Chapel Hill, NC 27517
919.445.9150 | 800.962.9862
91.5 Chapel Hill 88.9 Manteo 90.9 Rocky Mount 91.1 Welcome 91.9 Fayetteville 90.5 Buxton
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Banner Pledge Drive Blue Sea to Mountains Donate 1760x164

'American Pie' Lyrics Sell At Auction For $1.2 Million

Published April 8, 2015 at 7:03 AM EDT

(SOUNDBITE OF SONG, "AMERICAN PIE")

DON MCLEAN: (Singing) Bye, bye, Miss American Pie.

RENEE MONTAGNE, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Renee Montagne. Even Don McLean doesn't know the meaning of the lyrics to his song "American Pie." It opens with the death of Buddy Holly, but the other lyrics have been endlessly debated. I mean, who is the Jester? The original manuscript might offer some clues. It's 16 pages, a mix of handwritten and typed drafts including notes. That manuscript sold at auction yesterday for $1.2 million to an anonymous mysterious collector. It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.

Tags

Morning Edition