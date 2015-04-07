TV Owns Your Sunday Nights

If you have plans Sunday night, NPR’s TV critic Eric Degganssays you may want to cancel.

This Sunday, April 12, there are new episodes of nine critically-acclaimed television shows, including AMC’s “Mad Men,” HBO’s “Game of Thrones” and CBS’s “The Good Wife.”

Deggans tells Here & Now’s Robin Young exactly why there are so many great shows on Sunday, how to manage the watch-load throughout the week and whether television can keep up with this golden age.

Guest

Eric Deggans, TV critic for NPR. He tweets @Deggans.

