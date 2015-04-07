Bringing The World Home To You

© 2021 WUNC North Carolina Public Radio
120 Friday Center Dr
Chapel Hill, NC 27517
919.445.9150 | 800.962.9862
91.5 Chapel Hill 88.9 Manteo 90.9 Rocky Mount 91.1 Welcome 91.9 Fayetteville 90.5 Buxton
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Banner Pledge Drive Blue Sea to Mountains Donate 1760x164

Low Oil Prices Hurt Recycling Industry

Published April 7, 2015 at 1:33 PM EDT
A former World War II bomber hangar in Binbrook, U.K., is used by CK Group to house materials for recycling. (Georgi Kantchev/The Wall Street Journal)
A former World War II bomber hangar in Binbrook, U.K., is used by CK Group to house materials for recycling. (Georgi Kantchev/The Wall Street Journal)

Low oil prices are starting to have an impact on an industry that might surprise people – recycling.

As The Wall Street Journal reports, “Plastic is often derived from oil, and there used to be money in recycled scrap. Not anymore. The fall in oil prices has dragged down the price of virgin plastic, erasing the recyclers’ advantage.”

Here & Now’s Jeremy Hobson speaks to Georgi Kantchev of The Wall Street Journal about the impact of oil prices on recycling.

Guest

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.