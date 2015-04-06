Bringing The World Home To You

Remembering Victor Gotbaum, 93, New York Labor Leader

Published April 6, 2015 at 1:46 PM EDT
Victor Gotbaum speaks at Harvard University in Cambridge, Mass., on November 19, 1977. (MSG/AP)
Victor Gotbaum speaks at Harvard University in Cambridge, Mass., on November 19, 1977. (MSG/AP)

Victor Gotbaum, one of the nation’s most powerful and prominent labor leaders during the 1970s and 80s, has died. Gotbaum led a New York branch of the American Federation of State, County and Municipal Employees (AFSCME), during a tense era in American labor history. He is also credited with helping New York City avoid bankruptcy in 1975. Victor’s daughter, Rachel Gotbaum, has worked with Here & Now and WBUR for years as a producer and reporter.

