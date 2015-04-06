Bringing The World Home To You

Pro-Russian Forces May Challenge Ukraine's Fragile Ceasefire

Published April 6, 2015 at 1:40 PM EDT
A Russia-backed rebel enters the destroyed building of Donetsk Airport just outside Donetsk, eastern Ukraine, Thursday, April 2, 2015. OSCE monitors accompanied by pro-Russian rebels visited the ruins of Donetsk Airport and nearby areas to monitor the situation on the ground and discuss the observance of Februarys cease-fire. (Mstyslav Chernov/AP)
A Russia-backed rebel enters the destroyed building of Donetsk Airport just outside Donetsk, eastern Ukraine, Thursday, April 2, 2015. OSCE monitors accompanied by pro-Russian rebels visited the ruins of Donetsk Airport and nearby areas to monitor the situation on the ground and discuss the observance of Februarys cease-fire. (Mstyslav Chernov/AP)

Is Ukraine’s fragile ceasefire in danger? That’s what retired General Wesley Clark, the former supreme commander of NATO thinks.

Clark tells Defense One he believes pro-Russian forces are getting ready for a spring offensive that could run into May – May 9 to be exact, or what is known as Victory Day or V-E Day in Russia.

“We see planning in Russia to celebrate this. It would be wonderful for Putin if he could wrap up his conquest and celebrate it on that day if the allies are boycotting his celebration,” said Clark in an interview with Patrick Tucker.

Tucker is the technology editor for Defense One and joins Here & Now’s Robin Young to discuss the tense situation between Ukraine and Russia.

