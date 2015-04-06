Bringing The World Home To You

© 2021 WUNC North Carolina Public Radio
120 Friday Center Dr
Chapel Hill, NC 27517
919.445.9150 | 800.962.9862
91.5 Chapel Hill 88.9 Manteo 90.9 Rocky Mount 91.1 Welcome 91.9 Fayetteville 90.5 Buxton
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Banner Pledge Drive Blue Sea to Mountains Donate 1760x164

Italy Rethinks Its Disdain For Restaurant Doggy Bags

Published April 6, 2015 at 6:46 AM EDT

RENEE MONTAGNE, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Renee Montagne. Taking leftovers home from a restaurant is a faux pas in France. In Italy, it's considered vulgar, though now Italy has a new campaign to sway diners to embrace the doggy bag - or cartoccio - to combat food waste. The push coincides with a summit there on global food sustainability. But the campaign has also enlisted a couple of Italy's celebrity chefs to glamorize the doggy bag cause. It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.

Tags

Morning Edition