Animals At Houston Zoo Treated To Easter Egg Hunt

RENEE MONTAGNE, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Renee Montagne. Hopping along in the spring tradition, the Houston Zoo held an Easter egg hunt on Friday, not for the visitors but for the animals. Giant paper-mache eggs were filled with meat or veggies. Orangutans cracked theirs open to find bok choy and broccoli. No word if zookeepers jumped into bunny costumes to hide the eggs. The Houston Chronicle reports that the apes did play dress-up with the colorful wrappers after munching on the treats. It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.