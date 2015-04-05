Prediction

MIKE PESCA, HOST:

In just a minute, we will ask our panelists, now that we've mended our relationships with Cuba and Iran, who would know we make friends with next?

PESCA: Now panel, who will we make friends with next? P.J. O'Rourke.

O'ROURKE: Indiana.

(LAUGHTER)

PESCA: Paula Poundstone.

PAULA POUNDSTONE: Canadians, Mike. If we're going to see McMuffins all day long, we're going to need to suck up to the Canadians for the bacon.

(LAUGHTER)

PESCA: Adam Felber.

ADAM FELBER: Yes, that completely non-ridiculous haircut really does make you look taller President Kim.

BILL KURTIS, BYLINE: Well, if any of that happens, panel, we'll tell you about it on WAIT WAIT ...DON'T TELL ME.

PESCA: Thank you, Bill Kurtis. Thanks also to P.J. O'Rourke, Paula Poundstone and Adam Felber. And thanks to you all for listening. I'm Mike Pesca. You can hear me on my podcast The Gist. You can hear the usual guy back here next week.

(APPLAUSE)

This is NPR.