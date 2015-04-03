Bringing The World Home To You

Student Rejects Duke's Letter Denying Her Admission

Published April 3, 2015 at 7:29 AM EDT

RENEE MONTAGNE, HOST:

Good morning, I'm Renee Montagne. They say millenials aren't used to hearing no. So when Duke University sent Siobhan O'Dell a rejection letter, she turned the tables. The 17-year-old wrote back, (reading) after careful consideration, I am unable to accept your refusal to offer me admission. She continued her rejection of Duke in the exact language it had rejected her. In the end, she's headed for a school that she doesn't have to reject. She was accepted by the University of South Carolina. It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.

Tags

Morning Edition