April is Distracted Driving Awareness Month, and so we’re re-running our conversation with the Pulitzer Prize winning author of, “A Deadly Wandering: A Tale of Tragedy and Redemption in the Age of Attention.” The book tells the story of a young college student in Utah, who was texting while driving when he struck and killed two rocket scientists.

Guest

Matt Richtel, journalist for The New York Times and author of “A Deadly Wandering.” He was awarded the 2010 Pulitzer Prize for National Reporting for his series on distracted driving. He tweets @mrichtel.

