From One Comedian To Another: You Should Try Politics

Good morning. I'm Steve Inskeep. Sen. Al Franken has a suggestion for David Letterman. The late-night talk show host is retiring. Franken appeared on the program and proposed a career change. Letterman dislikes a religious freedom law in his home state of Indiana, so Franken proposed Letterman should move home and run for a Senate seat. One will open in 2016. Maybe it was a joke, except that Franken himself abandoned a comedy career to join the human comedy of politics. It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.