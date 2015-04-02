Bringing The World Home To You

From One Comedian To Another: You Should Try Politics

Published April 2, 2015 at 7:11 AM EDT

STEVE INSKEEP, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Steve Inskeep. Sen. Al Franken has a suggestion for David Letterman. The late-night talk show host is retiring. Franken appeared on the program and proposed a career change. Letterman dislikes a religious freedom law in his home state of Indiana, so Franken proposed Letterman should move home and run for a Senate seat. One will open in 2016. Maybe it was a joke, except that Franken himself abandoned a comedy career to join the human comedy of politics. It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.

Morning Edition