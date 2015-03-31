Buhari's Campaign: Nigeria's President Concedes Defeat

Nigerian opposition candidate Muhammadu Buhari’s campaign says President Goodluck Jonathan called to concede defeat, paving the way for a peaceful transfer of power in Africa’s richest and most populous nation.

An aide in Jonathan’s offices says the president is preparing to make a speech.

Buhari’s campaign office sent text messages to journalists saying Jonathan had called Buhari to say he will concede.

It comes as Buhari, a former military dictator, holds a commanding lead in elections that have dealt a crushing defeat to Jonathan, Nigeria’s leader for the past five years.

Celebrations have erupted all over Buhari’s strongholds in northern Nigeria but the streets of Abuja the capital are deserted amid fears of violence from Jonathan’s supporters in the south.

