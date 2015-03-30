Bringing The World Home To You

Twitter Account Chronicles Adventures Of 'Florida Man'

Published March 30, 2015 at 7:04 AM EDT

STEVE INSKEEP, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Steve Inskeep with news of Florida Man, a Twitter name. Someone tweets real news articles in which a Florida man does dumb things - Florida Man eats 182 slices of bacon. Florida Man forced to call police on himself after shooting himself during robbery. Public Policy Polling checked Florida Man's approval rating - 19 percent of Floridians have a favorable opinion, just 4 percent do not. The net positive of 15 is better than many politicians. It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.

Tags

Morning Edition